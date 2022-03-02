Oyeyeah
5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP and adjoining areas

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Hindukush region of Afghanistan.

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining on Wednesday.

Earthquake tremors were felt in different cities of the country, including Islamabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Takhtbhai, and surrounding areas.

People in the affected areas reportedly came out of their houses, offices, and buildings reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan with an underground depth of 175 km.

So far no casualties and damages have been reported.

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
