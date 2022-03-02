5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP and adjoining areas

5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining on Wednesday.

Earthquake tremors were felt in different cities of the country, including Islamabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Takhtbhai, and surrounding areas.

People in the affected areas reportedly came out of their houses, offices, and buildings reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan with an underground depth of 175 km.

So far no casualties and damages have been reported.