5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts were felt in Hub and surrounding areas on Friday.



As reported, the epicenter of the earthquake was 80 kilometers north of Bela town with a depth of 30kms.

According to American Geological Survey, the earthquake struck the Hub City at 11:22 am local time.

So far no casualties and damages were reported.

People in Hub City and its surrounding areas rushed out of their houses and offices after feeling the jolts.