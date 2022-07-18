5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan on Monday.

As reported, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Multan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar North Waziristan, Malakand, Swat, and adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, the earthquake was measured at a depth of 188kms while its epicenter was 64kms north of Wana in KP.

The earthquake spread fear among the people.

So far no reports of any casualties have been received.