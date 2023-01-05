5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Azad Kashmir, and surrounding areas.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre.

The earthquake tremors also jolted neighbouring India as well.