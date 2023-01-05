Latest News

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

So far no casualties and losses are reported.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 5, 2023
5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Azad Kashmir, and surrounding areas.
 
The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre.
 
The earthquake tremors also jolted neighbouring India as well.
 
As reported, an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude occurred in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan at 7:55 PM.
 
The tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of North India as well.
 

