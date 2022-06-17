5 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and northern areas!

As reported earthquake jolted the northern areas of Pakistan including the federal capital Islamabad and Peshawar.

The earthquake was also felt in the cities of Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, and Kohat. Nowshera, Hangu, Abbottabad, Basham, and Shangla areas of the KP province.

According to eye-witnesses, the jolts were so severe that forced the people to come out of their homes and offices while reciting Quranic verses.