5 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and northern areas

No loss of life and damage has been reported so far.

As reported earthquake jolted the northern areas of Pakistan including the federal capital Islamabad and Peshawar.

The earthquake was also felt in the cities of   Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, and Kohat. Nowshera, Hangu, Abbottabad, Basham, and Shangla areas of the KP province.
 
According to eye-witnesses, the jolts were so severe that forced the people to come out of their homes and offices while reciting Quranic verses.
 
 
According to the Seismological Center, the magnitude of the quake was 5 on the Richter scale while its epicenter was recorded at the border of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and a depth of 218 km.
 
 
 

