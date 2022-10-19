56 abandoned bodies found on Nishtar Hospital Multan’s roof buried

At least 56 abandoned bodies found on the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan have been buried.

At least 200 corpses were found in a rotting state on the roof of Nishtar Hospital’s mortuary in Multan a week ago.



As reported, with the help of a welfare organization, police have so far buried 56 bodies found on the rooftop of the Nishtar Hospital in Multan in a graveyard adjacent to the hospital.

These 56 bodies were buried after taking DNA tests.

On October 13, the horrific state of the rooftop of one of the largest hospitals in the region sent shock waves across the country after video clips and images showing abandoned decaying dead bodies went viral on social media.

The Punjab government formed Multiple committees to investigate the matter of bodies discovered on the Nishtar Medical University’s rooftop.

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered the suspension of three doctors of Nishtar Hospital and two station house officers (SHOs) over their alleged negligence in the matter.

CM Punjab ordered action under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006 against those responsible for the “negligence”.

“An inhuman act has been committed by throwing dead bodies on the rooftop and disrespect to corpses is intolerable,” the statement quoted CM Pervaiz Elahi.