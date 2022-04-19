Oyeyeah
9 dead, over 75 houses were reduced to ashes in fire caused by wind storm in Dadu

Three children were burnt to death and eight others injured when fire broke out in in two villages of Mehar taluka of district Dadu.

By Saman Siddiqui
9 dead, over 75 houses were reduced to ashes in a fire caused by a wind storm in Dadu last night.

As being reported, at least four children were burnt alive and several other persons were wounded when fire erupted at different places after dust storm hit Tehsil Mehar and Tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah of District Dadu in Sindh province.

Published Earlier:

Fire also broke out after the dust storm in Tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah which engulfed more than 100 houses in village Faiz Muhammad Chandio due to which four children were burnt alive and several other persons were wounded.

According to police, six bodies have been recovered from Faiz Muhammad Daryai.

While 10 people were injured and all the injured are being treated in different hospitals.

The deceased include eight children and a woman.

The deceased have been identified as four-year-old Mour, five-year-old Abdul Rasool, six-year-old Tehmina and eight-year-old Sakina

 

 

 

