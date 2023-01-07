Latest News

A 6-year-old shoots teacher in elementally class room in the US

The teacher is reported to be a woman in her 30s  who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Saman Siddiqui
A 6-year-old shoots a teacher in an elementary classroom in Virginia!

Another horrific gun violence tale has sent shock waves across the globe after a 6-year-old boy was taken into police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

According to the local police, the shooting was not an accident while the investigators are working to determine where the child got the weapon.

A six-year-old student shot and wounded a teacher in Virginia during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said in a statement.

Police said the child had a handgun in the classroom and that they took that student into custody.

No students were injured in the shooting on Friday at Richneck Elementary School, police said.

January 7, 2023
