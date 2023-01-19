A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts KP and surrounding areas
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6 and its depth was 190km.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Islamabad, several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.
Strong tremours were felt in several cities, including, Peshawar, Charsadda, DI Khan, Gilgit, Lahore, and surrounding areas around 4:30 PM local time.
As reported, the epicenter of this 5.6 magnitude earthquake was 37 km west of Chitral.
The depth was 190 km, as reported.
An earthquake is originated on 19-01-2023 at 16:30 PST— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) January 19, 2023
Mag: 5.6
Depth: 190km
Lat: 35.89 N
Long: 71.39 E
Epicentre: 37 km west of Chitral
#earthquake pic.twitter.com/YkWvs2njvu
According to the rescue spokesperson, no loss of life or property has been so far reported.
Citizens of the affected areas took to social media to share their concerns following the earthquake.
