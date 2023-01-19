A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts KP and surrounding areas

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Islamabad, several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.



Strong tremours were felt in several cities, including, Peshawar, Charsadda, DI Khan, Gilgit, Lahore, and surrounding areas around 4:30 PM local time.



As reported, the epicenter of this 5.6 magnitude earthquake was 37 km west of Chitral.

The depth was 190 km, as reported.

According to the rescue spokesperson, no loss of life or property has been so far reported.

Citizens of the affected areas took to social media to share their concerns following the earthquake.

First time I feel #Earthquake in Peshawar at 4:30 PM now

1st experience….may Allah blessed on all of you 🥲🥲 — jamshed jimmi (@JimmiJamshed) January 19, 2023

Earth Quake in differnet areas of KPK !#earthquakes pic.twitter.com/AC6QC68qgY — Shehzad Gul (@ShehzadGulHasen) January 19, 2023

I hope you are fine. May Allah keep you, Allah, under his Mercy. Stay Safe and Ask Allah for protection and forgiveness. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zgdBuxQ4kf — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) January 19, 2023