Latest News

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts KP and surrounding areas

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6 and its depth was 190km.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 19, 2023
0 4 Less than a minute

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Islamabad, several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

Strong tremours were felt in several cities, including, Peshawar, Charsadda, DI Khan, Gilgit, Lahore, and surrounding areas around 4:30 PM local time.

As reported, the epicenter of this 5.6 magnitude earthquake was 37 km west of Chitral.

The depth was 190 km, as reported.

 

According to the rescue spokesperson, no loss of life or property has been so far reported.

Citizens of the affected areas took to social media to share their concerns following the earthquake.

 

 

 

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 19, 2023
0 4 Less than a minute

Saman Siddiqui

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.

Related Articles

No relationship with new military leadership now: Claims PTI Chief Imran Khan

January 19, 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly now stands dissolved

January 18, 2023

China’s population shrinks for first time since 1961

January 17, 2023

National Assembly speaker approves resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

January 17, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three × 5 =

Back to top button