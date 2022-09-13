Saudi authorities arrest a man who performed Umrah for late Queen Elizabeth II

Saudi authorities have arrested a man for performing Umrah for late Queen Elizabeth II!

The statement from the security agency said, “The Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque arrested a person who appeared in a video clip carrying a sign inside the Grand Mosque.”

القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام تقبض على شخص ظهر في مقطع فيديو يحمل لافتة داخل المسجد الحرام pic.twitter.com/PrwCywSsFw — الأمن العام (@security_gov) September 12, 2022

A reported, the incident came to light when a man posted on social media that he has performed an Umrah on behalf of Queen Elizebeth the II, who died on September 8 and her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

In the post, he can be seen holding a banner saying: “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.”

القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام تقبض على شخص ظهر في مقطع فيديو يحمل لافتة داخل المسجد الحرام #تم_القبض#مكة_المكرمة.. pic.twitter.com/6yhxVL1a6U — نايف العبدالله (@naifeal3bdalh) September 12, 2022

A Yemeni man was taken into custody by Saudi authorities over his claim that he had travelled to Makkah to perform Umrah on behalf of the late Britain Queen.