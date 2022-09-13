Oyeyeah
Saudi authorities arrest a man who performed Umrah for late Queen Elizabeth II

Saudi authorities have arrested a man for performing Umrah for late Queen Elizabeth II!

The statement from the security agency said, “The Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque arrested a person who appeared in a video clip carrying a sign inside the Grand Mosque.”

A reported, the incident came to light when a man posted on social media that he has performed an Umrah on behalf of Queen Elizebeth the II, who died on September 8 and her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

In the post, he can be seen holding a banner saying: “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.”

 

A Yemeni man was taken into custody by Saudi authorities over his claim that he had travelled to Makkah to perform Umrah on behalf of the late Britain Queen.

 

