AAE-1 submarine cable outage affects internet connectivity in Pakistan

AAE-1 submarine cable outage affects internet connectivity in Pakistan!

Pakistan reported being facing bad internet connectivity on Tuesday evening.

The cause of bad internet is revealed that the submarine cable  AAE-1 cable went down.

AAE-1 submarine cable outage impacting Internet connectivity in Pakistan and in numerous countries in East Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Pakistan, Somalia, Djibouti, and Saudi Arabia are among the affected countries according to Kentikinc data.

This is a developing story!

 

 

