Aamir Liaquat disgruntled after being ignored by PM during Karachi visit

PTI MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain took to Twitter to express his frustration

Aamir Liaquat is disgruntled after being ignored by PM Imran Khan and PTI during his Karachi visit!

 

PTI MNA from Karachi Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain took to social media on Wednesday expressing his frustration after being ignored on the much happening political day in the metropolis.

 

“The Prime Minister is still addressing the function at the Governor House in Karachi. All MNAs and MPAs are present. I was not invited. It does not matter. May Allah bless Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

In his later tweet, Aamir Liaquat said PM did not want to meet him as he has considered him only a tool for casting a vote when needed.

He went on to say the next meeting between him and the Prime Minister would be in Islamabad, signaling that it may be on the day of the Vote of No Confidence against the PM.

He kept expressing his frustration on Twitter as he was the only one who wasn’t invited to meet PM Imran Khan in Karachi.

 

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his visit to Karachi, held meetings with his government’s allies – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The premier visited MQM-P  a makeshift office at Karachi’s Bahadurabad locality.

He was accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

His visit to Karachi came a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

 

 

