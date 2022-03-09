Aamir Liaquat disgruntled after being ignored by PM during Karachi visit

Aamir Liaquat is disgruntled after being ignored by PM Imran Khan and PTI during his Karachi visit!

PTI MNA from Karachi Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain took to social media on Wednesday expressing his frustration after being ignored on the much happening political day in the metropolis.

We met PM @ImranKhanPTI today, and told him that every Insafian of sindh Stands with him. #IstandwithImranKhan pic.twitter.com/YRCEGSTmST — • S I D R A • (@imran_sidra) March 9, 2022

“The Prime Minister is still addressing the function at the Governor House in Karachi. All MNAs and MPAs are present. I was not invited. It does not matter. May Allah bless Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

کراچی میں گورنر ہاؤس کی تقریب میں وزیراعظم ابھی خطاب کررہے ہیں تمام ایم این ایز اور ایم پی ایزُ موجود ہیں، مجھے نہیں بلایا گیا ، کوئی بات نہیں اللہ عمران خان کو سرخرو کرے، ہم کل بھی نظر انداز تھے آج بھی نظر انداز مگر یاد رہے ہماری نظر بھی ہے اور انداز کا تو کیا ہی کہنا!! — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 9, 2022

In his later tweet, Aamir Liaquat said PM did not want to meet him as he has considered him only a tool for casting a vote when needed.

He went on to say the next meeting between him and the Prime Minister would be in Islamabad, signaling that it may be on the day of the Vote of No Confidence against the PM.

وزیراعظم صاحب اپنے لوگوں سے بھی مل لیں ، ایم کیو ایم والے ۶ ہیں ہم ۱۴، اور آپ مجھ سے تو ملنا ہی نہیں چاہتے شاید !حالانکہ آپ جانتے ہیں کہ مجھے آپ نے عضو معطل کی طرح ووٹ ڈالنے والا کراچی کا ایک فالتو ایم این اے سمجھ رکھا ہے،اب اسلام آباد ہی میں ملیں گے ان شا اللہ@ImranKhanPTI — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 9, 2022

He kept expressing his frustration on Twitter as he was the only one who wasn’t invited to meet PM Imran Khan in Karachi.

ضرورت کے وقت پھر ضرورت پڑے کی ضرورت کی خاطر ضرورت نہیں ہے …ضرورت، ضرورت کی رہی ہے ضرورت ضرورت مگر اک ضرورت ہی تو ہےضرورت کو بارہاضرورت نے مارا حالانکہ ایسی ضرورت نہیں @ImranKhanPTI — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 9, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his visit to Karachi, held meetings with his government’s allies – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The premier visited MQM-P a makeshift office at Karachi’s Bahadurabad locality.

He was accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

He was accompanied by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi.

His visit to Karachi came a day after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.