Aamir Liaquat Hussain laid to rest in Karachi

Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been laid to rest in Karachi on Friday.

Aamir Liaquat’s son led the funeral prayer after the Asr prayers.

Famous TV personality and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain was laid to rest in the compound of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi, according to his will.

The funeral prayers were attended by hundreds of people including Hussain’s family and friends, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, and former mayor of Karachi Dr. Farooq Sattar.

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found unconscious condition yesterday (Thursday, June 9, 2022) at his residence in Karachi, and was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The burial of late Aamir Liaquat was scheduled to take place on Friday after Zuhar’s prayers on June 10, however, the police stopped it to determine the exact cause of his death.

Aamir Liaquat’s heirs approached the Judicial Magistrate East over the issue of burial.