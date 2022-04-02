Oyeyeah
Aamir Liaquat rushed to the emergency room due to heart ailment

By Saman Siddiqui
Aamir Liaquat was rushed to the emergency room due to a heart ailment on Friday night.

 Estranged PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat shared an update on his health, himself via a tweet.

According to Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern over his ill health and directed the doctors to pay attention to him.

With this message, Aamir Liaqat also shared his pictures from the hospital showing him undergoing treatment on a hospital bed.

 

 

It was on Friday when the PTI MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain left the people surprised with his sudden appearance at the Sindh House.

As being reported, at least 22 estranged PTI MNAs including Amir Liaquat Hussain participated in the Opposition Alliance’s session at the Sindh House Islamabad.

