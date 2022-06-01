Oyeyeah
Latest News

Breaking: MQM-P’s Abdul Waseem likely to replace Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab

Incumbent Administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab will step down under an understanding between the PPP and the MQM-P.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
Administrator KarachiAbdul Waseem and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab | OyeYeah
Views

MQM-P’s Abdul Waseem is likely to replace Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, it emerges on Wednesday.

Administrators of local bodies in Karachi and Hyderabad are to be replaced under the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) agreement.

According to the sources, due to the change of Administrator Karachi, the ongoing development affairs managed by KMC and local bodies are likely to come to a standstill.

Published Earlier:

MQM-P has nominated Abdul Waseem, Member Coordinating Committee, for Administrator Karachi

Abdul Wasim is also a former member of the National Assembly.

Incumbent Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab was appointed in August 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the Charter of Rights between PPP and MQM-P, new Administrators would be nominated for Karachi and Hyderabad.

The PPP had also agreed to reshape the recently amended Sindh Local Govt Act under the agreement.

The 18-point agreement between the MQM-P and PPP was named the ‘Charter of Rights.

A delegation of MQM-P led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui recently called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and asked him to play role in the implementation of terms agreed upon in the charter of rights.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You