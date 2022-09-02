Abrar-ul-Haq removed from Red Crescent’s chairmanship

Abrar-ul-Haq has been removed from Red Crescent’s chairmanship months before the end of his tenure.

President Arif Alvi Thursday has appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The new PRCS chairman appointment has been made for three years.

According to the notification F-15-1/2018/PRCS issued on Thursday, Laghari will serve as the PRCS chairman for a period of three years, with immediate effect.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Act No. XV of 1920 (as amended up to February 1974), the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in his capacity as President, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, has been pleased to appoint Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society for a period of three years with immediate effect,” the notification.

The singer-cum-politician was appointed as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society on November 15, 2019.