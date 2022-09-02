Oyeyeah
Latest News

Abrar-ul-Haq removed from Red Crescent’s chairmanship

Chairman Pakistan Saudi-Arabia Business Council-FPCCI Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari appointed new chairman.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui3 views
posted on
Abrar ul HaqAbrar-ul-Haq removed from Red Crescent's chairmanship | OyeYeah News
Views

Abrar-ul-Haq has been removed from Red Crescent’s chairmanship months before the end of his tenure.

President Arif Alvi Thursday has appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Published Earlier:

The new PRCS chairman appointment has been made for three years.

According to the notification F-15-1/2018/PRCS issued on Thursday, Laghari will serve as the PRCS chairman for a period of three years, with immediate effect.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Act No. XV of 1920 (as amended up to February 1974), the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in his capacity as President, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, has been pleased to appoint Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society for a period of three years with immediate effect,” the notification.

notification

The singer-cum-politician was appointed as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society on November 15, 2019.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You