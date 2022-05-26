Airlift lays off 31% staff

Airlift lays off 31% of staff and closes down operations in all cities except Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.



The startup had secured $85 million in the single-largest private funding round in Pakistan’s history last year.

Pakistan’s Airlift fires about a third of its workforce and exits South Africa as it seeks to narrow its focus.

The announcement of the decision by Airlift Technologies was shared in a press release, terming it “Returning to the Fundamentals.”

The news of downsizing has hit the local market hard. Hashtag #Airlif has been among the top trending topic on the Twitter timeline following the company’s decision.

Scary what’s happening w airlift. It’s not just the developers, managers etc that will lose jobs but also the delivery person, drivers etc. koi haal nahi hai. — فریحہ ✪ (@fay_alif) May 26, 2022

This story aged like fine wine. "There is less than meets the eye in Airlift’s evolution."



Flash forward to the present, Airlift is downsizing (again) and cutting operations



Kuddos to @taimoorhassann for this investigative piece for @Profitpk https://t.co/5OYxXY6bTN — Ariba Shahid (@AribaShahid) May 25, 2022

People lose their livelihoods. That is no joke. It will never be.



Keep your reality check on. Dont believe everything you see and hear.



Always do your DD regardless of whether you're an investor or an employee. Dont let FOMO get to you. — Ariba Shahid (@AribaShahid) May 25, 2022

Guys, seeing what’s happening at Airlift is making me very nervous 😣 it’s so unfortunate https://t.co/piI1bmJF2U — Mahnoor (@mahnoortanweer) May 26, 2022