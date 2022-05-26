Oyeyeah
Airlift lays off 31% staff

Also closes down operations in all cities except Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
Airlift lays off 31% of staff and closes down operations in all cities except Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The startup had secured $85 million in the single-largest private funding round in Pakistan’s history last year.

Pakistan’s Airlift fires about a third of its workforce and exits South Africa as it seeks to narrow its focus.

Published Earlier:

The announcement of the decision by Airlift Technologies was shared in a press release, terming it “Returning to the Fundamentals.”

The news of downsizing has hit the local market hard. Hashtag #Airlif has been among the top trending topic on the Twitter timeline following the company’s decision.

 

 

 

