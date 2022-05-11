Oyeyeah
Al-Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli occupation forcesAl-Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli occupation forces | OyeYeah News
An Al-Jazeera journalist was shot and killed during an Israeli raid on West Bank on Wednesday.

While another journalist was injured while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

As reported, Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was working for Al Jazeera’s Arabic language channel.

She was shot in the town of Jenin early on Wednesday and died soon afterward.

Al Jazeera, in a statement, flashed on its channel, has blamed Israel and said that the Israeli occupation forces “deliberately” targeted and killed Shireen Abu Akleh.

On the other hand, Israel’s military said it was looking into the possibility she was hit by “Palestinian gunmen”.

Another Palestinian journalist named Ali Al-Samudi, was shot in the back but, hospitalized in a stable condition.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the brutal killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Strongly condemn the assassination of respected Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, at the hands of Israeli forces. Silencing the voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel & India in Palestine & Occupied Kashmir,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

 

Social media has been in an uproar following the tragic killing of the Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

 

 

