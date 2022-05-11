An Al-Jazeera journalist was shot and killed during an Israeli raid on West Bank on Wednesday.



While another journalist was injured while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

As reported, Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was working for Al Jazeera’s Arabic language channel.

She was shot in the town of Jenin early on Wednesday and died soon afterward.

Al Jazeera, in a statement, flashed on its channel, has blamed Israel and said that the Israeli occupation forces “deliberately” targeted and killed Shireen Abu Akleh.

On the other hand, Israel’s military said it was looking into the possibility she was hit by “Palestinian gunmen”.

Another Palestinian journalist named Ali Al-Samudi, was shot in the back but, hospitalized in a stable condition.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the brutal killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Strongly condemn the assassination of respected Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, at the hands of Israeli forces. Silencing the voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel & India in Palestine & Occupied Kashmir,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

Social media has been in an uproar following the tragic killing of the Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

other journalist in video, Shatha Hanaysha, is paralyzed with fear and can’t reach Shireen bc of the sniper. “I couldn’t even extend my arm to pull her because of the shots,” Hanaysha said. “The one that killed her intended to bc he shot at area of body that was not protected.” — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 11, 2022

Shireen Abu Akleh’s colleague & eyewitness who was standing right by her described how an Israeli sniper directly targeted her. They were both wearing press jackets & helmets. Shireen was shot near her ear, where the helmet didn’t cover. This was a shot of extreme precision. — Dena Takruri (@Dena) May 11, 2022

🧵: Don’t waste your time reading western/Israeli news headlines about what happened to Shireen Abu Akleh. Hear it firsthand from the Palestinian journalists who were with her and witnessed everything:pic.twitter.com/xq2JKA6d8T — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 11, 2022

Israeli occupation forces assassinated our beloved journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering their brutality in Jenin this morning. Shireen was most prominent Palestinian journalist and a close friend. Now we will hear the “concerns” of the UK govt & the international community pic.twitter.com/M6lKTbceHJ — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) May 11, 2022