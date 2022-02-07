Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother disqualified from contesting for Dera Ismail Khan’s mayor office

Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother has been disqualified from contesting for Dera Ismail Khan’s mayor office!

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother, Umar Amin Gandapur, barred Umar from running for the mayoral slot for Dera Ismail Khan in the upcoming second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision was announced as he was found in violation of the local government polls’ code of conduct.

Reportedly, Umar Amin Gandapur repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja delivered the verdict.

Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja in the verdict ruled that PTI candidate Umar Amin has been disqualified from contesting polls for the city’s mayor seat.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur, the federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, was also barred from addressing any gathering or taking part in any political activity in the district.

The ECP bench has only allowed him to attend domestic gatherings of a personal nature in Dera Ismail Khan.