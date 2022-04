Twitter having a meme fest after Ali Tareen attends #ImranKhanLIVE

Twitter is having a meme fest after Ali Tareen attends #ImranKhanLIVE!

Former prime minister Imran Khan spoke on a Twitter Space last night hosted by PTI workers.

The live Twitter session made a new record as more than 160K people from across the world were in attendance at the Twitter live event using Spaces, an audio live feature of Twitter.

And after spotting Ali Tareen, son of PTI’s disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen among the listeners in Imran Khan’s space, netizens couldn’t keep their calm.

Well, the development has triggered a meme fest on Twitter, have a look at some of the memes:

He showed the literal meaning of @ImranKhanPTI 😂

Noice Ali Tareen https://t.co/jNbGEZA3Jr — Syed Dawood Imam Kazmi (@DawoodMusvi) April 21, 2022

#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور

Ali Tareen trying to hide from Jahangir Tareen after sitting in Imran khan's space for more than 1 hour😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mZnQ06zogW — 𝕶𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖆𝖙🦋 (@Kainat_hn_yar) April 21, 2022

Ali Tareen joining Imran Khan's space pic.twitter.com/MHumG6Ngeb — a (@Abbasayy) April 20, 2022

Ali Tareen in spaces 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ivvLPD7VyN — IK 🐈‍⬛ (@zeeecattt) April 20, 2022

Jahangir Tareen to Ali Tareen be like:#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/J6T2MDXzfi — Muhammad Safwan (@Safwaaan2004) April 20, 2022

jahangir tareen watching ali tareen in khan sahab's space. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/MdT0v3jOcp — Imran Qadri (@ImranQa18250606) April 21, 2022

Abbu ko pata hai aap kahan ho is time? @aliktareen — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) April 20, 2022

Ali Tareen responded to the viral memes about him attending PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Twitter Space.



And that’s the difference, when people were making fun of him, he took it as a joke and replied.

Always 👹 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) April 20, 2022

Hey Zainab 👋🏼 — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) April 20, 2022

