Ali Zaidi apologises for his missing person remarks

Federal minister Ali Zaidi has apologised for his remarks regarding missing persons.

The apology from the PTI leader comes after the backlash he faced over an insensitive tweet he shared targeting PML N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz.

The minister on Saturday shared a photo of PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz ahead of PTI’s Islamabad rally, the latter of whom was holding a photo frame of her father Nawaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Chair- Cabinet Committee on Transportation & Logistics, Ali Zaidi had captioned the photo, “Family of missing persons on the streets again.”

Following the backlash, Ali Zaidi shared an apology via a tweet.

“[I] apologize if this post hurt anyone suffering on forced disappearances,” he said in the tweet.

“No illegal detention happened under [the] PTI regime. In fact, I personally helped recover 100+ who went missing under previous governments,” he added.

Apologize if this post hurt anyone suffering on forced disappearances!

No illegally detention happened under PTI regime. In fact, I personally helped recover 100+ who went missing under previous Govts.@mohrpakistan has actually done legislation against this illegal practice! — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) March 27, 2022

Check out how Zaidi’s tweet drew the ire of netizens including his own party members and social activists:

Missing persons is a serious & heart wrenching issue in Pak. Not an issue for humour at all. PM IK has always opposed Enforced Disappearances – one of many reasons #IstandwithImranKhan. Our govt's bill to criminalise ED is in last stage of approval – from Senate. #IamImranKhan — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 27, 2022

حکمران جماعت فطرتاً جگت باز صحیح مگر جبری گمشدگیوں کے متاثرین کا غم کوئی لطیفہ نہیں۔ یہ ان ماؤں بیویوں بہنوں اور بیٹیوں کی توہین ہے جو سالوں اپنے لاپتہ پیاروں کی تصویر اٹھائے ریاست سے سوال پوچھنے کی جرأت کرتی ہیں۔ مظلوم کی مظلومیت کا مذاق اڑانے والے خود ایک دن مذاق بن جائیں گے۔ https://t.co/oTNoVvmqF0 — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) March 26, 2022

Only people of missing conscience will make joke of the families of the missing persons. — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) March 27, 2022

اور خود کو صحافی کہنے والی یہ خاتون بھی وزیر صاحب کی اس بھونڈے مذاق میں ساتھ دینے پر اس لئے مجبور ہیں کہ ان کو سراہا جاۓ ۔ شرم کا مقام ہے ۔ — Sidrah Dar (سدرہ ڈار) (@SidrahDar) March 27, 2022

IHC: “A person going missing is a crime against humanity. The prime minister and members of the cabinet are there to serve the people of the country. The State's response towards recovering missing persons is pathetic” One of the ministers in the Cabinet: https://t.co/S1YFkdpicn — Reema Omer (@reema_omer) March 26, 2022

Another shameless #PTI politician trivialises a problem that has ruined families and homes in order to earn cheap political points.#MissingPersons@BushraGoharhttps://t.co/7PCYhsqEKV — Shireen Zardari (@ZardariShireen) March 27, 2022