Ali Zaidi apologises for his missing person remarks

The apology from the PTI leader comes after the backlash he faced over an insensitive tweet

Federal minister Ali Zaidi has apologised for his remarks regarding missing persons.

The apology from the PTI leader comes after the backlash he faced over an insensitive tweet he shared targeting PML N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz.

Published Earlier:

The minister on Saturday shared a photo of PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz ahead of PTI’s Islamabad rally, the latter of whom was holding a photo frame of her father Nawaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Chair- Cabinet Committee on Transportation & Logistics, Ali Zaidi had captioned the photo, “Family of missing persons on the streets again.”

Following the backlash, Ali Zaidi shared an apology via a tweet.

“[I] apologize if this post hurt anyone suffering on forced disappearances,” he said in the tweet.

“No illegal detention happened under [the] PTI regime. In fact, I personally helped recover 100+ who went missing under previous governments,” he added.

Check out how Zaidi’s tweet drew the ire of netizens including his own party members and social activists:

 

 

 

 

