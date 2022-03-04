PeshawarBlast: Allama Naqvi announces 3-day mourning, countrywide protest

The head of Shia Ulema Council (formerly known as Tehrik-e-Jafaria of Pakistan, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi has announced a 3-day mourning, countrywide protest in wake of Friday’s deadly bomb blast in Peshawar.

A gun attack was followed by a massive bomb blast that ripped through an Imambargah in Peshawar that killed as many as 50 people.

Allama Naqvi strongly condemned the bomb attack and lashed out at the government saying that the rulers have completely failed to provide security to the citizens.

Besides announcing the three-day mourning, the Shia Ulema Council leader also announced a nationwide protest on Sunday.

As being reported, as many as 50 people including the Imam of the mosque and a policeman were martyred and over 60 injured in a gun-and-bomb attack in an Imambargah, Kocha – e – Rasladar during Friday prayers in Peshawar.

In a statement, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that over 40 people were martyred and over 60 injured in the terrorist attack.