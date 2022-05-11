Amir Khan acquitted in a case related to providing shelter to terrorists at Nine Zero

MQM-P leader Amir Khan has been acquitted in a case related to providing shelter to some terrorists at Nine Zero, a former headquarters of MQM, on Wednesday.

A special court at the anti-terrorism complex in Karachi Central Jail (An anti-terrorism court ATC) on Wednesday acquitted MQM leader Amir Khan and two others accused, Minhaj Qazi and Raes Mama, on the grounds of non-availability of evidence against them.

A case was registered against them at Azizabad police station in 2015.

MQM leader Amir Khan was taken into custody by the Rangers in a pre-dawn raid on the party headquarters Nine Zero in Azizabad.

Later, he was placed under preventive detention for 90 days for questioning.

As per the FIR registered at Azizabad police station, Amir Khan, who was in charge of the party headquarters security at that time, with Minhaj Qazi, Raees Mama, Naeem, Aijaz Niazi, Shahzad Mullah, and others had allegedly provided shelter to criminals and had been using them for terrorist activities in the city.

On the other hand, the ATC has already declared two other accused namely Imran Ijaz Niazi and Naeem as proclaimed offenders in the case and their permanent arrest warrants have been issued.