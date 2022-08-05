Journalist Anas Mallick returns safely a day after missing in Kabul

Foreign Office correspondent Journalist Anas Mallick who had gone missing in Kabul, returned home safely on Friday.

Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan shared the update in a tweet.

“Regarding reports about Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, I have just talked to him on phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe. The embassy will remain in touch with him, “he said.

Regarding reports about Pakistani journalist Anas Malik, I have just talked to him on phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe. Embassy will remain in touch with him @ForeignOfficePk @HinaRKhar @PakinAfg — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) August 5, 2022

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) expressed deep concern about the disappearance of the Pakistani journalist and FO correspondent Anas Mallick from Kabul on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had informed that Pakistan is in touch with local authorities and Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan for his early and safe return to Pakistan.