Oyeyeah
Latest News

Journalist Anas Mallick returns safely a day after missing in Kabul

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk13 views
posted on
Views

Foreign Office correspondent Journalist Anas Mallick who had gone missing in Kabul, returned home safely on Friday.

Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan shared the update in a tweet.

Published Earlier:

“Regarding reports about Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, I have just talked to him on phone briefly. He is in Kabul and safe. The embassy will remain in touch with him, “he said.

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) expressed deep concern about the disappearance of the Pakistani journalist and FO correspondent Anas Mallick from Kabul on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had informed that Pakistan is in touch with local authorities and Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan for his early and safe return to Pakistan.

 

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You