Anchorperson Mishal Bukhari passes away in Lahore

Anchorperson Mishal Bukhari passed away in Lahore on Tuesday aged 38.

As reported, the award-winning journalist had been battling cancer for some time.

She started her journalistic career as a sub-editor magazine in Express newspaper and had been associated with several news channels including PTV.

Mishal was part of the launch team when the Express-News Channel was launched.

She was the first female news anchor of Express-News.

She was born on July 08, 1984, in Karachi, Sindh, and received a master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Punjab.

The sudden news of her demise has left the journalist fraternity in shock.

What a terrible news to hear, what a trehic young death. Mishal Bukhari is no more. When I started my journalism career in 2007 in Express News, she was there as a fellow colleague and a refined human. She was fighting cancer but could not survive. pic.twitter.com/KcIjCfJEVj — Rai Shahnawaz (@RaiShahnawaz) January 3, 2023

Pakistan's award-winning broadcast journalist and well-known news anchor Mashal Bukhari passed away.@mishalbukhari was suffering from cancer and passed away today. He worked in Pakistan Television Network and several private news channels.#RIP #mishalbukhari pic.twitter.com/9vfGaegWwW — Rai M. Azlan (@Mussanaf) January 3, 2023

Very sad to know about the passing of Anchor Mishal Bukhari. She was battling with cancer. #RIP pic.twitter.com/4zAOOY9qTi — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) January 3, 2023

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

Our colleague Mishal Bukhari left this world. May Allah pak grant her beautiful soul the highest rank in Janat ul Firdous, ameen suma ameen. pic.twitter.com/hrZFJXs3MS — Madiha Abid Ali (@MadihaAbidAli) January 3, 2023

Sad to know about the death of Mishal Bukhari from cancer. She was Muqabil host for a while and it was pleasure working with her. She was smart, intelligent, pretty but above all a nice human being and so full of life. You will be missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/LM7jYS8kXX — Amir Mateen (@AmirMateen2) January 3, 2023