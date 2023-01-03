Latest News

Anchorperson Mishal Bukhari passes away in Lahore

Our condolences with the beavered family and prayers for the departed soul.

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 3, 2023
Anchorperson Mishal Bukhari passed away in Lahore on Tuesday aged 38.

As reported, the award-winning journalist had been battling cancer for some time.

She started her journalistic career as a sub-editor magazine in Express newspaper and had been associated with several news channels including PTV.

Mishal was part of the launch team when the Express-News Channel was launched.

She was the first female news anchor of Express-News.

She was born on July 08, 1984, in Karachi, Sindh, and received a master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Punjab.

The sudden news of her demise has left the journalist fraternity in shock.

 

Saman Siddiqui

