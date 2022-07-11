Oyeyeah
Latest News

And Karachi Drowns Yet Again!

Pakistan's economic hub nearly drowned like our economy in past 24 hrs rain

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui4 views
posted on
Views

And Karachi drowns yet again in the heavy rain that leashed the city!

At least five people were killed in rain-related accidents as relentless rainfall battered Karachi on Monday.

Published Earlier:

Several areas were submerged in the rain and sewerage water and leaving many without power on the second day of Eidul Azha.

The highest rainfall (119.5mm) was recorded in PAF Masroor Base.

The economic hub of the country unfortunately is unable to bear the heavy rains that lashed the city for the past 24 hours,  though the first monsoon spell lasted for almost a week.

With the more heavy forecast for the next four days, God knows what will happen.

The tales of after-rain calamity are being shared on social media.

And that is the only development the city has seen in the 75 years that the news spread fast on social media!

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You