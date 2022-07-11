And Karachi drowns yet again in the heavy rain that leashed the city!

At least five people were killed in rain-related accidents as relentless rainfall battered Karachi on Monday.

Several areas were submerged in the rain and sewerage water and leaving many without power on the second day of Eidul Azha.

The highest rainfall (119.5mm) was recorded in PAF Masroor Base.

The economic hub of the country unfortunately is unable to bear the heavy rains that lashed the city for the past 24 hours, though the first monsoon spell lasted for almost a week.

With the more heavy forecast for the next four days, God knows what will happen.

The tales of after-rain calamity are being shared on social media.

And that is the only development the city has seen in the 75 years that the news spread fast on social media!

A view of II Chundrigarh Road, Karachi's Wall Street, after heavy rainfall on Monday pic.twitter.com/OotUf6Sgsj — Wasif Shakil (@Wasifshakil) July 11, 2022