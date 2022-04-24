Another Karachi girl missing since April 20

Another Karachi girl has been missing since April 20!

As reported, a 16-year-old daughter girl identified as Nimra Kazmi went missing on April 20 from Karachi’s locality of Saudabad.

According to the girl’s mother, she left her home at 9 am to go to work but when she returned, her daughter was not at home.

Despite all efforts of searching for Nimra, she was nowhere to be found.

Nimra was a grade-10 student and according to her mother, she was preparing for her final exams.

The grief-struck mother has requested the chief minister of Sindh, the Inspector-General of Sindh, and other higher-ups to look into the matter and recover her daughter as soon as possible.

According to the police, a case has been registered related to the missing girl at the Saudabad Police Station. While a search operation is underway.

This is the second case reported within a week after 14-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi went missing from Karachi’s Malir district.