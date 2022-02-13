Oyeyeah
Anti Narcotics Force seize 1086 liter Ketamine in Karachi

Ketamine was packed in 2,172 bottles of rose water.

Anti Narcotics Force has seized 1086 liter Ketamine in Karachi!

Ketamine is used by medical practitioners and veterinarians as an anesthetic. It is sometimes used illegally by people to get high.

As being reported, 1086 liter Ketamin was recovered by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at the Karachi international container terminal.

In a bid of smuggling, Ketamine was packed in 2,172 bottles of rose water.

The container containing the rose bottles was booked for Dubai by a company in Karachi.

According to ANF spokesperson, the international price of the seized material is worth more than Rs34 billion.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused involved in the smuggling.

 

