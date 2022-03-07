APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz elected president of Oxford debate society

APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz has been elected as the president of the Oxford debate society.

Ahmad Nawaz is one of the survivors of the Army Public School massacre of 2014 that claimed the lives of at least 147 people.

Ahmad had lost his brother Haris and many friends on that unfateful day.

The 20-year-old never let the attack stop him from pursuing his studies.

Taking it to social media on Sunday, Ahmad shared the update with the world on his achievement.

“Today is the most monumental and history-making moment of my life! I am so extremely proud to announce that I have been elected president of the Oxford Union, one of the world’s biggest and historical platforms!” he tweeted.

I am so extremely grateful to my parents who have been so incredibly supportive of everything!

My friends who have been with me throughout this journey.

And finally my team, who have worked so exceptionally hard to make this truly historical moment happen!

Thank you ❤️🙏 — Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) March 6, 2022

He secured admission to the University of Oxford in 2020.

The terrorists shot me and brutality attacked my school to stop us from getting an education 5 years ago. Today I’m proud to share that I have secured a place to study at the University of Oxford!! 📚 Where there is a will, there’s a way… 💪@UniofOxford #GoingtoOxford pic.twitter.com/7UwbaFLzmr — Ahmad Nawaz (@Ahmadnawazaps) August 13, 2020

He has also served as the Treasurer of this incredible and historical institution.