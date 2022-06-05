Oyeyeah
Arabs denounce Modi for blasphemous remarks made towards Prophet Muhammad (PBUM) by members of his party

Twitter trend against Indian PM Modi has been trending on top in Arab countries for the last 36 hours

Arabs denounced Modi for blasphemous remarks made towards Prophet Muhammad (PBUM) by members of his party!

The outrage started after BJP politician and close aide of Indian PM Modi insulted Prophet Muhammad (PBUM) during a live news show and a video clip of the episode went viral on social media.

As reported, the ruling BJP was forced to retreat only after Arab countries called for a boycott of Indian products in the Middle East.

The Twitter trend against Indian PM Modi has been trending on top in Saudia Arabia and other Arab countries for the last 36 hours.

 

 

 

The superstores in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain removed Indian products in recent days.

Several trends under hashtags calling for the boycott of Indian products have been trending on social media in Arab countries.

 

Following the massive social media trend and boycott call compelled BJP to act against the anti-Muslim blasphemous leader.

BJP announced the suspension of Sharma from the party position but stopped short of taking more strict action.

After a boycott campaign in the Arab world, India’s Hindu nationalist ruling party BJP issued a press release, denouncing the insult of any religious personalities.

 

 

