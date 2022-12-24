Arctic cold extends its grip over much of the United States

As reported, tens of millions of Americans are enduring bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages, flash flooding, and cancelled holiday plans on Friday from a winter storm . At least 11 people died in vehicle-related accidents during the potent winter storm as of Friday, including four in Ohio after a massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that involved at least 50 vehicles near Sandusky.

Wind chills as low as -40 to -60 as a dangerous blast of arctic air tightens its grip on a large part of the U.S. that includes the Northern Rockies, central and northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.

As reported, over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories across the U.S.

The snow, ice and howling winds from a deadly winter storm roaring out of the Midwest have disrupted energy supplies. As many as 1.5m homes and businesses are left without power.

The extreme weather conditions also thwarted travel for millions of Americans ahead of the holiday weekend.

According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, the ongoing major winter storm will continue to produce areas of heavy snow, strong winds, and life-threatening wind chills through Saturday. If travelling for the holiday, citizens are advised to use extreme caution and pay attention to the latest forecasts and updates.

While the authorities of the affected regions are advising people to stay at home.

The extreme winter weather conditions have prompted city authorities across the US to open warming centres in libraries and police stations while scrambling to expand temporary shelters for the homeless as well.

A major winter storm will continue to produce areas of heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerous wind chills into the weekend. Heavy snow amounts are especially likely near the Great Lakes.

Hard-freeze warnings were posted in southern Georgia and across much of all four Gulf Coast states – Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida.

On the other hand, farther north, the storm system has produced blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley, western New York state and mountains of the northern and central Appalachians.

Furthermore, the storm front pushed into New England, where wind-driven surf caused coastal flooding.

With the deep freeze stretching from Montana to Texas as it moved eastward, some 240 million people, about more than two-thirds of the US population has been under winter weather warnings and advisories on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The Twitter timeline is currently flooded with messages and alerts revealing the bone-chilling weather conditions in the affected regions of the US.

The weather in Buffalo is absolutely bonkers — an extreme blizzard.



Since 9a, visibility has near constantly been zero in heavy snow, with winds frequently gusting to 60-70mph.



Current temp 8; wind chill: -15.



Read more in our live blog: https://t.co/ODJsVgpnIS https://t.co/Gk99dqeqHI — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 23, 2022

Crazy scenes. At the west end of Lake Erie the docks are standing out of the water while at the east end waves are crashing ashore.

Lot of "ground zero" locations with #BombCyclone Winter Storm, but Buffalo NY Metro is probably getting it slightly worse than anywhere:

-Hurricane force winds

-blizzard & whiteout conditions

-6 to 7 feet of snow

-insane drifting

-Lakeshore flooding

-Lake Spray icing

-cold pic.twitter.com/cuCmClrRm3 — Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) December 23, 2022