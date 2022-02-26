Oyeyeah
Around 3,000 Pakistanis stranded in war-hit Ukraine safely evacuated to Poland

Some 500 to 600 were left behind and the embassy is in the process of safely evacuating them.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr. Noel Israel Khokhar is keeping the country informed with updates related to stranded Pakistanis being evacuated from war-hit Ukraine.

Pakistan’s Ambassador informed on Saturday that at least 62 Pakistani citizens, including 21 family members of the embassy staff, had been evacuated.

“All Pakistanis are safe and we are trying to guide them under the difficult situation,” Khokhar said, citing the closure of flights, banking systems, and non-availability of transport and fuel.

Dr. Noel Israel Khokhar has shared the update in a  voice message on his Twitter handle, said that there were about 3,000 students in Ukraine and the bulk of them had been safely evacuated.

He said some 500 to 600 were left behind and the embassy is in the process of safely evacuating them.

 

 

 59 citizens were crossing the Ukraine-Poland border, while 79 citizens were on their way there – including the 67 students that were headed towards the Ukraine-Poland border and 12 family members of the embassy staff who are to reach the Ukraine-Romania border.

104 Pakistani students were to arrive via train from Kharkiv by noon, while 20 students were being evacuated from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv on a bus arranged by Pakistan’s embassy.

