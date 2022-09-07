Artistic Milliners Rape Case: Probe finds no evidence of ‘Rape’

After the probe, no evidence of rape or any such incident was found at Artistic Milliners premises.



Police found a YouTube channel Dhoom and Sagir Buledi allegedly behind false propaganda run against the clothing factory situated in Karachi.

Social media has been in an uproar with the hashtag #ArtisticMillinerRapeCase becoming a top trend.

Wednesday saw a number of tweets claiming that a horrendous act of gang rape was committed at factory premises involving at least 20 men who assaulted a female worker the whole night. And few alleged that the victim passed away the other day!

Following the alleged reports, a proper investigation is reported to be conducted in this regard revealing no such case of this nature occurred.

“It was an attempt to defame the reputation of the company by Sagir Buledi press reporter and member of Sindh Sajagi Labour Federation, who is operating fake Dhoom plus channel on Facebook,” the Korangi SSP stated in a letter to the secretary-general of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

On the other hand, the factory in question, Artistic Milliners has issued an official statement.

The factory said that it was “one of the top denim exporting companies [in the country] and thousands of employees work there and the organisation takes action against physical and mental harassment in accordance with international standards.”

“The allegations have been investigated by the director-general of labour and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Korangi and no evidence has been found,” read the statement.

The factory refuted the malicious propaganda and demanded that law enforcement agencies take action against those spreading the fake news.

On the other hand, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) also expressed grave concerns over the allegations made against the company.

“We reiterate that M/S Artistic Milliners (Pvt) Ltd is a very old and valued member of KATI. It is one of the largest exporters of Pakistan earning precious foreign exchange for Pakistan and enjoying an excellent repute among industries,” read the KATI statement.