ARY Digital’s YouTube channel recovered after a brief hacking episode

ARY Digital’s YouTube channel has been recovered after a brief hacking episode on Wednesday.

ARY Digital’s YouTube channel was attacked by Indian hackers.

The administration of the channel in a statement briefed that the YouTube channel was hacked by Indian hackers for some time which was recovered successfully.

During which the Indian hackers also tried to harass the users and added a foul language statement but the YouTube channel was recovered promptly.

Subscribers of the the youtube channel took to Twitter to share about the hacking incident.