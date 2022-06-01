Oyeyeah
Latest News

ARY Digital’s YouTube channel recovered after a brief hacking episode

ARY Digital’s YouTube channel was attacked by Indian hackers.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui18 views
posted on
Views

ARY Digital’s YouTube channel has been recovered after a brief hacking episode on Wednesday.

ARY Digital’s YouTube channel was attacked by Indian hackers.

Published Earlier:

The administration of the channel in a statement briefed that the YouTube channel was hacked by Indian hackers for some time which was recovered successfully. 

During which the Indian hackers also tried to harass the users and added a foul language statement but the YouTube channel was recovered promptly.

Subscribers of the the youtube channel took to Twitter to share about the hacking incident.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You