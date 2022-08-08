ARY News channel suspended across Pakistan

The transmission of the ARY News channel has been suspended in different parts of the country on Monday.

As reported, the transmission of ARY News was taken down from cable and PTCL smart TV in parts of Pakistan following the orders of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

As reported the transmission of the news channel has been suspended in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, and other cities.

While the position of the ARY News channel on cable networks is reported to be changed in different areas of Rawalpindi city.

CEO ARY Salman Iqbal addressed the issue in a tweet saying, “It is really strange, we reported a story in July which we proved today for being totally accurate. Just cause we reported a true story #ARYNews gets shut down. @reportpemra #FreedomOfSpeech.”

