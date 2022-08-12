ARY News channel’s NOC cancelled

ARY News channel‘s NOC has been cancelled!

As reported, the Interior Ministry has notified the cancellation of ARY News NOC on Friday.

The Ministry of Interior has cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) of ARY Communications Private Ltd, citing “adverse reports from agencies” as the reason behind the decision.

The notification issued by the ministry, dated August 11, to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) reads: “The NOC issued in favour of M/S ARY Communications Private (Ltd). is cancelled with immediate effect and until further orders on the basis of adverse reports from agencies.”

Following the development, the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) revoked ARY NEWS’s broadcast license.



The move comes days after airing the controversial statement delivered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Dr. Shahbaz Gill on ARY News.



That led to the channel’s transmission being suspended throughout the country.

Though the channel issued a clarification over the matter stating that Shahbaz Gill’s statement was his personal opinion and had nothing to do this the channel’s policy.

ARY administration has called the cancellation by “the coalition government led by PML-N” an “economic murder of more than 4,000 media workers associated with the news channel”.

The report posted on ARY News’ English website has termed the development “a new move against the journalist fraternity”, saying this was done without any notice.

“The channel’s administration condemned the suspension of its transmissions, saying the network is being victimized by the federal government,” it added.