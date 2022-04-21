ARY News taken off air in various parts of country, report

ARY News has been taken off air in various parts of the country on Thursday evening.

Salman Iqbal Founder and CEO, of ARY DIGITAL Network, took to social to report the claims that the news channel was taken off the air in various areas of Pakistan.

“Many people are telling me that @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL has been shut down in many areas in P unjab ! Especially PTCL!!! I imagine why . #azadiyasahafat #pakistan,” Salman Iqbal tweeted.

Many people are telling me that @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL has been shut down in many areas in #punjab ! Especially PTCL!!! I imagine why 🤔. #azadiyasahafat #pakistan — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) April 21, 2022

Responding to the allegations, the Spokesman of PTCL in a brief statement on Twitter said that PTCL Smart TV has not stopped broadcasting any channel anywhere in the country.

PTCL Smart TV has not stopped broadcasting any channel anywhere in the country- Spokesman PTCL — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), in a statement said that the news broadcast regarding the closure of ARY News is not based on truth.

ARY News transmissions are available countrywide uninterpreted on cable and as well as on PTCL, PEMRA said.

اے آر وائی نیوز کی نشریات ملک بھر کے کیبل بشمول پی ٹی سی ایل پر بلا تعطل جاری ہیں۔ اے آر وائی نیوز کی بندش کے حوالے سے نشر کی جانے والی خبریں سچائی پر مبنی نہیں ہیں۔ — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) April 21, 2022

