ARY News taken off air in various parts of country, report

Are you able to watch the ARY NEWS channel in your area? 

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk
ARY News has been taken off air in various parts of the country on Thursday evening.

Salman Iqbal Founder and CEO, of ARY DIGITAL Network, took to social to report the claims that the news channel was taken off the air in various areas of Pakistan.

“Many people are telling me that @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL has been shut down in many areas in Punjab! Especially PTCL!!! I imagine why. #azadiyasahafat #pakistan,” Salman Iqbal tweeted.

 

Responding to the allegations, the Spokesman of PTCL in a brief statement on Twitter said that PTCL Smart TV has not stopped broadcasting any channel anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), in a statement said that the news broadcast regarding the closure of ARY News is not based on truth.

ARY News transmissions are available countrywide uninterpreted on cable and as well as on PTCL, PEMRA said.

 

Are you able to watch the ARY NEWS channel in your area?  do let us know in the comments section below.

 

