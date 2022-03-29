Letter Controversy: Asad Umar alleges Nawaz Sharif involved in sending the threatening letter to PM

Asad Umar alleges that Nawaz Sharif is involved in sending the threatening letter to PM Imran Khan and that the letter can be shown to CJP!

Federal Minister Asad Umar shared brief remarks on the threatening letter sent to PM Imran Khan in a presser along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudry in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Prior to the presentation, it is important to note that the letter directly addresses the no-confidence motion.

Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the life of Prime Minister Imran Khan is in danger.

He alleged that the main character of the threatening letter sent to him is Nawaz Sharif. “If anyone has any doubt then the Prime Minister is ready to show this letter to the Chief Justice,” he added.



Asad Umar said that the letter that the Prime Minister waved to the nation wanted to present before the Chief Justice of Pakistan because CJ holds the most important position.

He said the letter bluntly stated that if the no-confidence motion was not successful, it could have dire consequences, with some legal impediments.

“Some important cabinet ministers are also aware of this. The letter directly mentions Pakistan’s foreign policy. The no-confidence motion and external hands are intertwined,” he said.



Asad Umar went on to say that even the senior leadership of PDM is not unaware that they have been saying that all matters have been settled because they know what is written in the letter, the Prime Minister was elected by the people and is accountable to the people.

“That is why they want the letter to be made known to the public to some extent because in any case the post is a national secret and this letter is directly related to our foreign policy,” he added.

“I have seen this letter myself and a few members of the federal cabinet have seen it as there are laws that dictate sharing such sensitive documents,” he said.

He said that the main character of this letter is Nawaz Sharif because he is sitting outside and he knows with which foreign agencies he has met.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had recently held meetings with Israeli officials.

However, he stopped short of disclosing the name of the sender.

Asad Umar said that “the letter said that it is better if Imran Khan is not the Prime Minister, whether the members of the National Assembly are angry or not, no one knows what elements are involved behind this movement, they themselves do not want.”

He stated that the members of the assembly will knowingly become part of an action that is against the country and the nation until now they were unaware but now the situation has come before them how this game was developed so will they still be a part of it.



Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said foreign conspiracies were not new to Pakistan.

“Prior to that, we had received a letter from the European Union,” he said.

He revealed that in the letter, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been clearly told where his politics would lead him to.