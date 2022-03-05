Oyeyeah
Aseefa Bhutto extends her gratitude to medical staff and well wishers after injury from a drone camera

Aseefa Bhutto sustained a wound just above her right eye as a drone camera hit her while she was standing at the container

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has extended her gratitude to medical staff and well-wishers after the injury from a drone camera.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari suffered from an injury a day earlier when a private news channel’s camera hit her face during Awami March in Khanewal.

Published Earlier:

In a tweet on Saturday, Aseefa shared a few photos showing her getting a bandage on her forehead.

She said, “Would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love & prayers❤️Deeply indebted to the paramedics at 1122 station Khaniwal, Ms. Zunaira & Mr. Baber for their stellar & immediate first aid. Would also like to thank the local police for rushing me to Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multan.”

“And the doctors there, especially Dr. Bilal Saeed, Dr. Aneela, General surgeons, and nurses for stitching me back up,” she added.

Following the incident, politicians and well-wishers from all over the country flocked to social media to extend their wishes and concerns for Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

On Friday night, Bilawal Bhutto also shared an update on her sister’s injury.

 

The PPP kicked off its Awami March from Karachi on February 27.

 

 

