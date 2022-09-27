Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital

Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

As reported, former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi’s Clifton area after his health deteriorated.

This is the second time in this year that Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital.

Initial reports indicate that Zardari is being kept under observation and is currently being treated.

A medical team, led by Dr. Asim Hussain, examined the PPP co-chairman, according to the news source.

Sources privy to the development said a “procedure” will be performed on Zardari’s lungs, adding that further tests of the former president will be carried out after the “procedure” is completed.

As reported, the PPP leader has been ill for more than a month.