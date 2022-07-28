Oyeyeah
Asif Ali Zardari contracts COVID-19

He is fully vaccinated and has also recieved booster shot.

By Saman Siddiqui
Asif Ali Zardari has contracted COVID-19 in Dubai, it emerges today.

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has quarantined himself after testing positive for coronavirus.

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto shared updates about his father’s health in a tweet posted on Thursday. 

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms, and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” Bilawal said.

According to the news source, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari reached Karachi on Tuesday after concluding his Dubai visit.

According to the spokesperson for Bilawal House Surendar Valasai, former President Asif Ali Zardari has gone to Dubai to celebrate his 67th birthday with his nine-month-old grandson Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry.

Asif Ali Zardari wanted to celebrate his first birthday as a grandfather with his only grandson.

