Assemblies should be dissolved, declaring immediate elections: Imran Khan

“Assemblies should be dissolved, declaring immediate elections,” demands PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in his address to a public gathering in Multan on Friday, demanded the current government dissolve assemblies on an immediate basis.

Criticizing the PML-N-led coalition government, Imran Khan said “they were busy conspiring but now that they have assumed power, they must tell us why they are struggling to govern the country.”

“A convict is taking decisions. Sometimes they are asking the National Security Committee to hike prices,” he added.

The former premier said his government collected record tax, IT exports surged by 75 percent during his tenure and Pakistan’s employment rate was the highest in the entire sub-continent.

“You toppled our government and now I am happy comparisons are taking place.” Imran said if he did not care for the nation, he would wish they [PML-N] stayed in power for more months so that people curse the as well as those “who brought them to power”.

He said a wave of inflation is on its way because when the rupee depreciates, “it has an impact on everything”.

“If they stay in power longer, they will make Pakistan into Sri Lanka. That’s why I demand an election date as soon as possible and dissolution of assemblies.”

Former prime minister Imran Khan that he had called a session of the PTI core committee on Sunday in Peshawar, that will make a final decision on the date for his long march to Islamabad.

Imran Khan continues to hold a series of large public rallies across the country, since his ouster as prime minister of Pakistan on April 10, 2022.