At least 18 passengers dead after a bus catches fire on the motorway near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad

At least 18 passengers died after a bus caught fire on the motorway near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad.



As reported, at least 18 passengers, including 13 children, were burnt to death when an air-conditioned coach caught fire near the Nooriabad police station on Wednesday night.



The bus, with as many as 80 flood-affected people on board, was heading towards Karachi from Khairpur Nathan Shah, the motorway police said.



The deceased passengers were of the Mugheri tribe, hailing from the same family and had moved to Karachi from Khairpur Nathan Shah, located in Dadu district, in August after floods inundated the area.



As reported, the air conditioning system of their coach developed a fault and cau­sed a fire, which engulfed the vehicle (LRT 4707).

TRAGIC: At least ten people were burnt alive after a bus carrying flood victims from Karachi to Khairpur Nathan Shah caught fire at super highway near Nooriabad, rescue and police officials say pic.twitter.com/umcrX9yhpS — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) October 12, 2022

#Sindh #Pakistan🇵🇰- At least 18 people killed and dozens injured after air-conditioning unit on a passenger bus catches fire on the M-9 motorway near #Nooriabad in #Jamshoro District, emergency services are responding, motorway police said (🎥Inside Report) pic.twitter.com/4w1eIPNNtf — CyclistAnons🚲 (@CyclistAnons) October 13, 2022

DSP Nooriabad Wajid Thaheem confirmed that 17 bodies had been retrieved, 13 of whom were children.

The other deceased included two men and as many women.

The DHO Jamshoro said that the dead bodies are beyond recognition and the members of the bereaved families are unwilling for the DNA test.

The dead bodies have been shifted to the Edhi morgue at Sohrab Goth, he said.

According to SHO Nooriabad Hashim Brohi, 15 passengers with minor injuries were shifted to Liaquat Unive­r­sity Hospital Jamshoro and hospitals in No­­oriabad and Kotri.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, taking notice of the incident has directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent police of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances and rescue the affected.

CM Sindh expressed grief over the loss of lives. “The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families of the victims,” he said.