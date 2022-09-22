Oyeyeah
At least 9 killed in Iran as protests spread over woman’s death

The protests have grown in the last five days into an open challenge to the government

By Saman Siddiqui
At least 9 killed in Iran as protests spread over a woman’s death in police custody.

As per the news source, a woman and a 16-year-old boy were among those killed, with dozens more wounded and arrested.

At least nine people have been killed since the violence erupted over the weekend, following the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.

Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaking hijab rules, died in police custody.

Her death has sparked protests and clashes erupted in various cities between Iranian security forces and ranged protesters for the sixth day.

As reported by Iran’s state-run media the demonstrations are being carried out in at least 13 cities, including the capital, Tehran.

In the northern province of Mazandaran, angry protestors damaged or set fire to over 40 government properties and wounded 76 security officers, Rouhollah Solgi, the deputy governor, said.

On the other hand, Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards have issued a stern warning following the reports of security forces coming under attack.

In a statement, the Guards, who have cracked down on protests in the past, expressed sympathy with the family and relatives of Amini.

“We have requested the judiciary to identify those who spread false news and rumours on social media as well as on the street and who endanger the psychological safety of society and to deal with them decisively,” the Guards,  said.

Pro-government protests are planned for Friday, Iranian media reports.

“The will of the Iranian people is this: do not spare the criminals,” said an editorial in the influential hardline Kayhan newspaper.

Twitter has been in an uproar following Masha Amini’s unfortunate death.

 

