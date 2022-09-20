ATC transfers Imran Khan’s case to session court

ATC has transferred Imran Khan’s case to Islamabad’s session court!



As reported, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Tuesday transferred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s case of intimidation of Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers to the session court.



ATC has transferred the case against Imran Khan to the Sessions Court on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.





The case was heard by the Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court and read the Islamabad High Court’s decision regarding repealing terrorism provisions.

Babar Awan requested that according to the order of the High Court, now you will transfer the case to the Sessions Judge, on this the Anti-Terrorism Court Judge said that the challan has not been submitted to us, to apply for bail again. Yes, we have not received the challan, the statement of the witness, or anything else, so what should we transfer?

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan said that till now we had a case of bail, after the High Court’s order, we do not have jurisdiction.

Babar Awan said that on September 27, there have been requests for other guarantees, you can order more.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan said that it would be better for you to withdraw the bail application, to which lawyer Babar Awan said that we are not withdrawing the bail application

The court said that where is the special prosecutor?

The court adjourned the hearing until special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi arrived.

After the break, the court ordered the transfer of the case against Imran Khan to the Sessions Court under the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

In the decision, the anti-terrorism court said that the accused is free and can approach the relevant forum for bail.

The court disposed of the bail application of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.