Atleast four injured in gas cylinder blast in Karachi

Four people were injured as a gas cylinder exploded in the Benazir University Kashti Road area of Lyari in Karachi on Sunday.

The injured have been moved to the hospital while Police have also cordoned off the area.

The injured were pedestrians who were passing by the shop.

The injured persons were identified as Faizan, Rizwan, Nauman, and Salauddin.

According to Rescue officials, one injured is in a critical condition.

As per the initial reports, the blast occurred due to a gas leakage inside the LPG shop.