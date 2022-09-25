Audio Leak: An other clip purportedly of a meeting at PM House leaked online

An audio clip purportedly of a meeting at PM House has been leaked online, a day after an alleged leak featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — containing a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.!
The latest development has sent shockwaves across the country raising questions about the security of the Prime Minister’s House.
In the alleged leaked audio, PML-N leaders can be heard talking about London’s permission to accept PTI resignations.
The clip allegedly features the voices of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and others in between a discussion.
PML-N leaders can allegedly be heard giving their opinions over PTI’s resignations.
They can be also heard also talking about London’s permission to accept the resignations.
مستعفی ارکان سے متعلق حتمی منظوری لندن سے لیے جانے جا انکشاف، ن لیگی قیادت کی پی ٹی آئی کے مستعفی ارکان سے متعلق بھی آڈیو لیک ہوگئی#ARYNews #PMLN #PTI #audioleak pic.twitter.com/bJHVoFcoJr— ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 25, 2022
Another leaked audio had gone viral on social media a day earlier.
That alleged audio leaked featured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.
The contents of the audio conversation feature the premie saying that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz asked him to import machinery for a power plant from India for her son-in-law Raheel – husband of Mehrunnisa.
وائرل آڈیو لیکس کے مطابق— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) September 24, 2022
1) شہباز شریف اور اسکا پرنسپل سیکرٹری ڈاکٹر توقیر شاہ مبینہ طور پر مریم کے داماد راحیل منیر کی رحیم یار خان میں موجود اتحاد شوگر ملز کے لیے ہندوستان سےمشینری امپورٹ کرنے اور اتحاد ہاؤسنگ کےلیے خصوصی گرڈ سٹیشن لگانےکی بات کررہے
pic.twitter.com/GudlYPnwhI
اسی وائرل آڈیو میں مریم اپنے اسی داماد راحیل منیر چوہدری کی دنیا نیوز کو مینج کرنےکی تعریف بھی کر رہی ہے کہ کیسےوہ مریم کےاشاروں پر خبریں لگواتا ہے اور ہٹواتاہے— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) September 24, 2022
(مارکیٹ میں یہ مشہور ہےکہ اتحاد ٹاؤن لاہور و رحیم یار خان اور اتحاد شوگر ملز میں راحیل منیر اور میاں عامر پارٹنر ہیں)