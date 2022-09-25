Audio Leak: An other clip purportedly of a meeting at PM House leaked online

An audio clip purportedly of a meeting at PM House has been leaked online, a day after an alleged leak featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — containing a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.!

The latest development has sent shockwaves across the country raising questions about the security of the Prime Minister’s House.

In the alleged leaked audio, PML-N leaders can be heard talking about London’s permission to accept PTI resignations.

The clip allegedly features the voices of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and others in between a discussion.

PML-N leaders can allegedly be heard giving their opinions over PTI’s resignations.

They can be also heard also talking about London’s permission to accept the resignations.

Another leaked audio had gone viral on social media a day earlier.

That alleged audio leaked featured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

The contents of the audio conversation feature the premie saying that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz asked him to import machinery for a power plant from India for her son-in-law Raheel – husband of Mehrunnisa.

