Audio Leak: An other clip purportedly of a meeting at PM House leaked online

A day earlier, an audio clip of an alleged conversation, purportedly between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a government official, was leaked on social media.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
An audio clip purportedly of a meeting at PM House has been leaked online, a day after an alleged leak featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — containing a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.!

The latest development has sent shockwaves across the country raising questions about the security of the Prime Minister’s House.

Published Earlier:

In the alleged leaked audio, PML-N leaders can be heard talking about London’s permission to accept PTI resignations.

The clip allegedly features the voices of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and others in between a discussion.

PML-N leaders can allegedly be heard giving their opinions over PTI’s resignations.

They can be also heard also talking about London’s permission to accept the resignations.

 

Another leaked audio had gone viral on social media a day earlier.

That alleged audio leaked featured  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

The contents of the audio conversation feature the premie saying that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz asked him to import machinery for a power plant from India for her son-in-law Raheel – husband of Mehrunnisa.

 

 

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

