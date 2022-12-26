Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan issues travel advice to its citizens

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan issues a travel advisory after KSA and the US embassies in Pakistan issued security alerts to their citizens and staff amid terror threats!





Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins shared the travel advice which noted that “Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city.”

“You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for the latest updates,” it added.

The advisory also suggested potential travellers to Pakistan “reconsider” their decision due to the “volatile security situation and high threat of terrorist attack, kidnapping, and violence”.

It was on December 25, when Neil Hawkens shared a Quaid-e-Azam quote as Pakistan celebrated Quaid’s Day.

“You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in the State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state,” #QuaidEAzam . Happy #JinnahDay; Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan tweeted.

