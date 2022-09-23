Oyeyeah
Latest News

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law murdered, son arrested

Daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir murdered at Chak Shahzad farmhouse in Islamabad, police is investigating the case

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui19 views
posted on
ayaz mir's daughter in lawSenior journalist Ayaz Amir's daughter-in-law murdered | OyeYeah News
Views

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law murdered has been murdered on Friday while his son was arrested.

As reported, Ayaz Mir’s son murdered his wife with dumbbell blows at Chak Shahzad farmhouse in Islamabad.

The accused Shahnawaz mercilessly murdered his wife by repeatedly hitting her with a dumbbell on Friday.

He used his gym dumbbell to strike his 37-year-old wife Sara Bibi in the head with continuous blows, according to sources in the police.

The victim’s body has been shifted to PIMS Hospital Islamabad for autopsy.

“Senior police officers and forensic teams are on the spot. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and whatever facts emerge will be shared,” Islamabad Police said.

Published Earlier:

Shahnawaz, a 37-year-old son of veteran journalist Ayaz Amir, has been taken into custody.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You