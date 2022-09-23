Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law murdered, son arrested

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law murdered has been murdered on Friday while his son was arrested.



As reported, Ayaz Mir’s son murdered his wife with dumbbell blows at Chak Shahzad farmhouse in Islamabad.



The accused Shahnawaz mercilessly murdered his wife by repeatedly hitting her with a dumbbell on Friday.



He used his gym dumbbell to strike his 37-year-old wife Sara Bibi in the head with continuous blows, according to sources in the police.

The victim’s body has been shifted to PIMS Hospital Islamabad for autopsy.



“Senior police officers and forensic teams are on the spot. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and whatever facts emerge will be shared,” Islamabad Police said.

Shahnawaz, a 37-year-old son of veteran journalist Ayaz Amir, has been taken into custody.